Police Grill TDP Leader Atchannaidu in Nandi Idol Case

TDP State chief Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Thursday appeared before the sub-divisional police officer at Kasibugga in connection with involvement in the displacement of Nandi idol outside the Paleshwaraswamy temple at Santhabommali village. Tekkali Police has issued 41/a notice on Wednesday evening.

According to the reports, it is said that the temple committee had displaced the Nandi idol and later installed it on a cement pole.

Andhra Pradesh animal husbandry and fisheries minister Seediri Appalaraju said that the Telugu Desam Party workers have been arrested by police as they have been involved in the displacement of Nandi idol. It is said that they were caught red-handed while removing the Nandi idol from the temple. The entire incident was recorded in CCTV.

According to the reports, some of the followers of TDP leader K Atchannaidu were involved in the case. In order to avoid any conflicts, the police set up heavy security at the station as the TDP leaders who came in support of Atchannaidu wanted to create some ruckus.

A few days ago, Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang claimed that 21 people have been arrested in connection with 9 temple attacks. He said that TDP and BJP workers have been involved in the 9 cases. The DGP stated that thirteen TDP activists, two BJP workers are already arrested.