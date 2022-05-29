Amalapuram: Continuing its probe in the Konaseema violence, the police have arrested 18 more people in connection with the arson and violent attack which took place during a protest against renaming the district after BR Ambedkar on May 24. With this, the total number of people who were arrested in the case rose to 62. Seven more miscreants have been booked by the police for the violence.

Two days after the violence rocked Amalapuram town, the police had rounded up 42 people based on the CCTV footage analysis. Last week Tuesday, locals had taken out a ‘Chalo Amalapuram’ rally to protest the government’s proposal to rename the new Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district after a demand from the Dalit community in the region. The protest rally turned violent after the police tried to stop them from moving ahead. The protestors pelted stones on the police injuring around 21 of them and set MLA P Satish’s house on fire.

