Polavaram, VSP Privatisation, Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation, Krishna on Agenda

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held YSRCP Parliamentary Party meeting and chalked out strategy to be adopted in the upcoming Parliament Monsoon Session.

During the meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister directed the MPs to raise Polavaram, privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Rayalseema Lift Irrigation Scheme(RLIS), Krishna River Board Management(KRBM), among other major issues pertaining to the State in the Parliament.

Speaking to media after the meeting, YSRCP national general secretary and Parliamentary Party leader, V Vijayasai Reddy said they would raise the issue of investment clearance of Rs 55,656 crore for the revised estimated cost of the Polavaram project, which has been pending for 29 months and added that they would request the Central Government to release Rs 33,000 crore related to R&R works of the project immediately.

He said they would raise Telangana state's illegal usage of water from inter-state irrigation projects and said Andhra Pradesh government has moved to the apex court seeking to hand over the operation and maintenance of such projects, including Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar, to the Centre. He said they would demand the Central Government to notify the Tribunal's judgement on the Vamsadhara project.

'We will oppose privatisation of Vishakapatnam Steel Plant, he said.

Telangana State has pending electricity dues of Rs 6112 crore to the state government and would demand the Central Government to intervene and solve the issue, he said.

There are some imbalances in National Food Security Act due to which Andhra Pradesh is bearing the loss and they would also raise this issue and seek justice.

He said they would demand to release the pending arrears of Rs 5,056 crore related to ration rice, MGNREGS arrears of Rs 6,750 crore, approve Disha Act and provide assistance for development of infrastructure facilities in 17,000 layouts. He said they would seek approval for setting up Tribal University in Saluru constituency and also to fulfil promises made during the State Reorganization, including Special Category Status to the state. He said they would mention the effective Covid Management of the State Government in the Parliament.