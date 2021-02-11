Crucial Spillway Pillars Construction at Polavaram Completed Successfully

The Polavaram irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh, crossed another landmark with the crucial Spillway pillars construction work successfully completed.

The State Government has taken this project as a prestigious one, and is putting all efforts to complete the project as per the stipulated time schedule. Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) which was given the task of the construction work of the spillway is working on a war footing to complete the Polavaram project in the due time. MEIL started Polavaram concrete work on 21st November, 2019

This spillway construction is very crucial and also challenging in the Polavaram Project. As part of this 52 pillars with 52 meters height are erected on the spillway for discharging flood water.

In Spillway Block 2, the design was changed for building Fish Ladder, for which permissions were pending and the construction of the 2nd pillar was delayed.

Once the design was approved and permissions were given the construction of the 2nd pillar was taken up immediately and completed at a very brisk pace.

MEIL has completed the construction of pillars slab work, which are of 52 meters height, and the bridge slab construction on these pillars is near to completion.

The total Spillway slab length is 1128 meters of which 1095 meters work is completed. On spillway total girders to be installed are 192, of which until now 188 girders were established and only 4 girders are left to be installed. Spillway Girders works and the Spillway bridge concrete works were commenced in July and September, 2020. In a very short period of time MEIL has completed the spillway concrete work.

On Spillway Bridge 45 slabs are finished and remaining 3 slabs are near to completion. A total of 49 Trunnion Beams are ready and out of 48 gates on Spillway bridge, 28 gates are already erected. Very soon, a platform is being prepared to set up cylinders and power packs to these gates.

AP Chief Minister YS. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has taken all steps to ensure the completion of Polavaram project, which will serve the irrigation and drinking water needs for people of Andhra Pradesh.

On this occasion Mr. Satish Babu Angara, GM, MEIL said, “Construction of 52 pillars with 52 meters height on spillway is completed. After the final permission for design with the Fish ladder, the second pillar was also built to 52 meters height. With this total 52 pillars construction work is finished. While construction was going on last year we had to face obstacles like heavy rains, floods and the COVID pandemic situation, which we overcame all and we are working continuously to complete the project within the due time set by AP government,” he said.