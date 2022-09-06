Polavaram Project: SC Asks Centre to Hold Meeting of Stakeholders

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to call for a meeting of all the stakeholders to discuss and resolve the issues concerning the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh. The top court suggested the Union Government to hold talks between the States of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for the resolution of Polavaram dam and Godavari river water dispute.

A bench headed by Justice SK Kaul noted that Odisha, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh states have expressed their concerns pertaining to the impact of the project in terms of flood control.

The court observed it would be in the ‘fitness of thing’ if the Centre takes an initiative in calling all the stakeholders so that the project could move forward and the concerns are addressed and also suggested that a ‘pioneering role must be played by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and a meeting be called of all the stakeholders.’

It posted the matter for hearing on December 7 and asked for a report from the Centre and added the meeting must be held at an appropriately high level to sort out the issues.

It may be recalled here that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22 in New Delhi and sought Rs 10,000 crore on an ad-hoc basis to expedite the Polavaram Irrigation Project on the Godavari river.

(With inputs from agencies)