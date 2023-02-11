Polavaram Project: NHPC Report to Determine Status of Diaphragm Wall 

Eluru: As the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) concluded it’s field visits and field tests on the diaphragm wall at the Polavaram irrigation project here on Friday, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said the report submitted by the expert committee will determine if diaphragm wall needs repairs or a new diaphragm construction.

The state minister and the experts visited the project site and assessed the diaphragm wall and the Earth-cum-Rock Fill Dam (ECRF). Ambati told reporters that further work on the project will be taken up only after receiving the expert committee report. The diaphragm wall was damaged due to the Godavari floods.

He also added that if the expert committee findings recommend the construction of a new diaphragm wall, the work on the project will be delayed. Ambati blamed the previous TDP government for the delay in project work and said they should not have built the diaphragm wall without ensuring the construction of cofferdams.

