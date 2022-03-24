Polavaram Project: Dam Design Review Panel to Hold Virtual Meet Tomorrow

Amaravati: Polavaram project Dam Design Review Panel headed by retired Professor VS Raju will conduct a virtual meet with the project officials on Friday (March 25) to discuss the pending designs pertaining to the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP). Apart from filling in the pits, construction of the main dam in Gap-I and Gap-II will also figure in the meeting.

As per the instructions of PPA (Polavaram Project Authority) CEO Chandrasekhar Iyer, all the information related to the main dam have been sent to the Retd. Professor VS Raju, Representatives of the German Bauer Institute, members of the Central Water Board and the Dam Design Review Panel. Based on these details, the construction of pits in the main dam construction area and the construction of the main dam in Gap-I and Gap-II will be examined.

The findings of the study will be discussed at tomorrow’s virtual conference. Retd. Professor VS Raju will give a presentation on the chosen designs during a high-level meeting called by the Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on March 28 or 29. The committee of experts will finalize the best approach and will arrive at a decision to fill the pits and start construction works of the main dam.