Polavaram MLA Balaraju Undergoes Angioplasty

Eluru: Polavaram YSRCP MLA Tellam Balaraju was hospitalized on Tuesday and underwent angioplasty after he was feeling uneasy and complained of severe pain in the chest.

The MLA first underwent medical tests at a private hospital in Jangareddygudem. The doctors there suggested that the MLA to be taken to Rajahmundry for better treatment.

His family members immediately rushed him to Sai Hospital in Rajahmundry, where the doctors after conducting cardio tests detected a block and conducted an angioplasty and inserted a stent in his heart.

Balaraju who is in the hospital is undergoing treatment. Doctors attending to him said that MLA Balaraju’s health condition are stable. YSRCP Chief Whip and Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat and others YSRCP local leaders visited Balaraju in the hospital and extended good wishes for his speedy recovery.

