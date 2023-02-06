Polavaram Hydro Electric Project to be Completed in Jan 2026: Centre

New Delhi: The 960-mega watt (MW) hydro power project is being implemented by APGENCO and Centre is not providing any grant for the project, Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

In reply to a question whether the 960 MW of hydropower project is going to be constructed in Polavaram, Andhra Pradesh, the Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the project is being developed by APGENCO.

He further said as per APGENCO the construction cost of the hydro power project at Polavaram is Rs. 5,338.95 crore (2016-17 price level).

The Union Minister added that the earthwork excavation for foundation of the power house has been completed and the project is scheduled to be completed in January, 2026.

