Polavaram: AP Govt Will Rehabilitate Displaced Families In A Phased Manner

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Water Resources P Anil Kumar Yadav said that the entire world was stalled due to Covid-19, but the state government was continuing the works, with an aim to provide water by 2022 Kharif.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the Minister said that the opposition leaders are unnecessarily making false allegations against the government fearing that their party would completely vanish from public after the completion of Polavaram project.

Almost over 3000 people are working on the project to complete the work on time risking their lives, as five officials working on the project site died due to Covid. The minister said that both Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh are not venturing out fearing Covid and conducting Zoom meetings sitting in their houses. He said one has to appreciate the officials and workers for continuing the project works despite the Covid crisis.

He stated that MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju had become an agent for the TDP and conspired to destabilise the government by joining hands with Chandrababu and Lokesh. He said that Lokesh failed miserably who couldn’t win as an MLA despite being a minister for three departments, and the existing MLC tenure will also be completed in a year. Anil said that it was ridiculous for Chandrababu to talk about Polavaram R&R, as he was the same person who could not give a single house to the displaced during his rule.

Minister Anil Kumar assured that all measures are being taken in rehabilitation of the 17,000 displaced families in a phased manner. He said that the opposition leaders have no right to speak on the Polavaram project, as they are trying to blame the government by rubbing their mistakes. He said that the Chief Minister shall discuss the funding of Polavaram project in his Delhi visit.