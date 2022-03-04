EAST GODAVARI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union Jal Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat visited Indukuru-1 R & R Housing Colony in East Godavari District, built for the oustees of the Polavaram project on Friday. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, arrived in the State today to tour the Polavaram project along with the Chief Minister and inspect the progress of the dam. The Jal Shakthi Minister was briefed on the various stages of the Polavaram project and its ongoing development by officials in a photo exhibition held near the site.

As part of the Polavaram project tour, the Union Minister and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Indukuru-1 Rehabilitation Colony in Devipatnam Mandal and interacted with displaced families. They later visited the Taduvayi Rehabilitation Colony and spoke to the families there.

The Indukuru-1 colony has been set up for the residents of Devipatnam Mandal, Enugupalli, Manturu and Agraharam villages. Already 306 displaced families are living in the colony.

Deputy CM (Revenue) Dharmana Krishnadas, Ministers Kursala Kannababu, Anil Kumar Yadav, Ch Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna, MPs Margani Bharat, Goddeti Madhavi, several MLAs, MLAs, and people's representatives were present during the visit.

Later the Union Minister would hold discussions with officials from the Water Resources Department and Polavaram Project Authority(PPA) about the completion of the project. He is slated to part in several other activities in Vijayawada before returning to Delhi on Friday night.

