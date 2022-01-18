Pokarna Group Donates Rs 1 Crore For Nadu Nedu Scheme

AMARAVATI: Pokarna Group Limited has contributed Rs 1 crore towards basic amenities in schools under the Andhra Pradesh State Government’s Nadu-Nedu programme.

The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by the Company’s CMD Goutham Chand Jain as CSR under Connect to Andhra initiative. Connect to Andhra CEO V Koteswaramma was also present on the occasion.

Donations for Nadu-Nedu scheme

In a bid to encourage people and institutions to contribute to the Nadu-Nedu scheme, under which government schools and hospitals are being revamped, the State government has decided to invite donors to participate in the programme. The Cabinet also approved the proposal to name the schools and hospitals after the donors. For that, the donation amount should be Rs 50 lakh for satellite foundation schools, Rs 1 crore for primary schools and Rs 3 crore for high schools and Rs 1 crore for Primary Health Centres, Rs 5 crore for Community healthcare centres and Rs 10 crore for Area hospitals.

“The decision was taken to encourage people and institutions to contribute for the development of schools and hospitals, as part of their social obligation,” Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramiah said.

