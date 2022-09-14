PNB Case: CBI Arrests Former Araku MP Kothapalli Geetha

BJP leader and former MP Kothapalli Geetha has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Punjab National Bank fraud case on Wednesday.

On 17th February, 2021 - CBI filed a charge-sheet against Kothapalli Geetha for causing alleged loss of approximately Rs 42.79 crores to Punjab National Bank.

The CBI court has sentenced Kothapalli Geetha and her husband Rama Koteshwar Rao to 5 years jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh in the case.

The court also sentenced the bank officials BK Jayaprakash and KK Aravindakshan to 5 years jail and imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakhs to Vishweshwara Infrastructure Private Limited.