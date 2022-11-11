PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Visakhapatnam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Visakhapatnam on Friday on a two-day trip during which he will launch several Central projects worth over Rs 15,200 crore.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Eastern Naval Command chief Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta and others extended a warm welcome to the Prime Minister as he landed in the Naval Airport INS Dega here.

Modi then drove out of the airport to Maruti Junction where he joined a roadshow organised by the state BJP. The Prime Minister got down from his vehicle and greeted the party leaders and workers who lined up along the 1.5 km road from the Junction to INS Chola, the Naval suite where he would stay overnight.

