PM Modi Visit To AP: CM YS Jagan Vizag Tour Schedule

AMARAVATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Visakhapatnam on November 12 to lay the foundation stone for various projects worth over Rs 10,500 crores. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with the Prime Minister will participate in the various programmes and the Chief Minister’s office on Thursday released the CM’s schedule ahead of his visit.

YS Jagan will reach Visakhapatnam Airport from Gannavaram at 6.15 pm on the 11th. From there he will reach INS Dega and welcome the Prime Minister.

He will stay for the night at the Port Guest House. He will reach the helipad at AU Grounds at 9.40 am on the 12th. The Chief Minister will welcome PM Modi at 10.20 am. From 10.30 am to 11.45 am, he will participate in the foundation stone laying ceremonies and inauguration of various projects along with the Prime Minister.

At 12.20 pm they will reach INS Dega and the Chief Minister along with other state officials will bid farewell to the Prime Minister. At 12.45 pm he will depart from Visakhapatnam Airport for Gannavaram Airport.

List of Projects to be inaugurated

He will lay the foundation stone of the Andhra Pradesh section of six lane Greenfield Raipur- Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a dedicated Port Road from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar Junction in Visakhapatnam.

He will also dedicate to the nation, Narasannapeta to the Pathapatnam section of NH-326A built at a cost of more than Rs 200 crore as a part of Srikakulam-Gajapati Corridor.

The PM will dedicate to the nation, U-field onshore deep water block project of ONGC in Andhra Pradesh.

He will lay the foundation stone of Srikakulam Angul Natural Gas Pipeline Project of GAIL with capacity of around 6.65 MMSCMD.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station, to be done at a cost of around ₹450 crores.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the modernization and upgradation of Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour.

Also read: PM Modi on 2-day Whirlwind Tour of Four Southern States