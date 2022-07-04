West Godavari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 30-feet tall statue of the freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Bhimavaram on Monday. The Prime Minister paid tributes to the freedom fighter on his 125th birth anniversary celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said the revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju symbolises the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat that has unified our country.

“As the country celebrates the Amrit Mahotsav of 75 years of independence, we alongside celebrate the 125th anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju. At the same time, 100 years of 'Rampa Kranti' for the country's independence are also completed. I bow down my head and give a tribute to him,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju Garu and the 100th anniversary of Rampa Kranti will be celebrated throughout the year.

Highlighting that the freedom struggle is not just a history of a few years, areas, or people, PM Modi said India's freedom struggle is the story of sacrifice and tenacity across the country.

“Restoration of Alluri Sitarama Raju's birthplace, renovation of Chintapalli police station, and construction of Alluri temple in Mogallu symbolise our Amrit Mahotsav spirit,” said PM Modi.

Calling Andhra Pradesh, a land of heroes and patriots, the Prime Minister said from great freedom fighters to leaders, everyone stood tall against the British Raj and the state has immensely contributed to the freedom struggle.

“Andhra Pradesh is the land of heroes and patriots. Here there were freedom heroes like Pingali Venkayya, who prepared the flag of the country. This is the land of heroes like Kanneganti Hanumanthu, Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu and Potti Sriramulu,” the PM said.

Legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju was born on July 4, 1897 in Pandrangi of Vizianagaram district. He is remembered for his fight against the British, in order to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region.

Alluri led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as “Manyam Veerudu” (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people. The government has planned a series of initiatives as part of the year-long celebration.

