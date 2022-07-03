Bhimavaram: The stage is set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Andhra Pradesh on Monday to unveil a 30-feet tall bronze statue of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in West Godavari district. The Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel are overseeing the security measures. 5,000 police personnel including para-military and central security personnel are being deployed in Bhimavaram town.

The police presence has been increased in Bhimavaram, Kalla, Palakoderu, Undi, Mogaltur, Narsapuram, Palakol, Akiveedu and other mandals in Eluru and West Godavari districts.

Security in and around Gannavaram International Airport has been beefed up for the Prime Minister’s visit on July 4. After landing at the Gannavaram airport, Modi is likely to take a chopper to Bhimavaram. Four helipads have been prepared for the visit of the Prime Minister and other dignitaries. The state police have also made alternative arrangements for the Prime Minister’s journey from the Gannavaram airport to Bhimavaram by road and the police stepped up security on the approved route to Bhimavaram.

The Prime Minister will unveil a 30-feet tall bronze statue of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. Modi will address a public meeting on the outskirts of Bhimavaram to mark the 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju.

Also Read: Ramya Claims Naresh and Pavithra Are Secretly Married, Pavithra Files Complaint Against Stalkers

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, actor K Chiranjeevi and others will attend the event.

