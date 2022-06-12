PM Modi’s Visit to Bhimavaram on July 4: Union Minister’s Review Meet

Bhimavaram: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Bhimavaram on July 4, the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday held a review meeting with the local administration and took stock of the arrangements for the PM's visit.

Kishan Reddy reviewed the arrangements with West Godavari District Collector Prasanthi, Superintendent of Police U Ravi Prakash, Joint Collector J Murali and various other officials.

PM Modi is visiting Bhimavaram to participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. He will unveil a 30-foot-tall statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju and address a public meeting on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, which is being organised as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Held a review meeting with the officials of the Culture Department & other concerned departments to review the work underway to celebrate the 125th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Sri Alluri Seetharama Raju Garu, at Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh.#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/DIvLI3Q7e4 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) June 12, 2022

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said that 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju would be organised across the country from July 4, 2022 to July 4, 2023. He said the Prime Minister’s flight will land at Gannavaram airport on July 4 and Modi will visit Bhimavaram by helicopter.

Earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy visited Alluri Sitarama Raju memorial building and planted a sapling in the premises. He lauded the contribution of Alluri Sitarama Raju in India’s freedom struggle.

