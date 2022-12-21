PM Modi, Politicians, Celebrities Wish AP CM YS Jagan On His Birthday

Dec 21, 2022, 13:04 IST
PM Modi, Politicians, Celebrities Wish AP CM YS Jagan On His Birthday - Sakshi Post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday today. Taking to Twitter the Prime Minister hoped that CM Jagan is blessed with a long and healthy life.  "Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri YS Jagan on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

From politicians to Tollywood celebrities wishes poured in on Social Media wishing the Chief Minister on his birthday which falls on 21st December. YSRCP cadre across the state are celebrating his birthday by conducting various service-oriented programmes including blood donation drives.

TamilNadu Chief Minister MK Stalin greets AP CM YS Jagan

Actor Nagarjuna wished the CM on his birthday.

Actor Vishal wishes AP CM YS Jagan

Nellore MLA Sr Anil Kumar Yadav

Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy celebrates CM YS Jagan Bday in New Delhi.

Health Minister V Rajini planted saplings to mark YS Jagan birthday

The Chief Minister will be distributing free tabs to 8th Class Students and Teachers of Govt. and Aided Schools in an event being held at Bapatla where YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be celebrating his birthday with the school children there.

The Chief Minister cut a special cake and celebrated his birthday with his Cabinet colleagues and senior government officials at the Camp Office.

