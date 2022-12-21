PM Modi, Politicians, Celebrities Wish AP CM YS Jagan On His Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday today. Taking to Twitter the Prime Minister hoped that CM Jagan is blessed with a long and healthy life. "Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri YS Jagan on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2022

From politicians to Tollywood celebrities wishes poured in on Social Media wishing the Chief Minister on his birthday which falls on 21st December. YSRCP cadre across the state are celebrating his birthday by conducting various service-oriented programmes including blood donation drives.

TamilNadu Chief Minister MK Stalin greets AP CM YS Jagan

Hearty Greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Thiru. @ysjagan on his 50th Birthday. Wishing you peace, good health and happiness always on this special day. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 21, 2022

Actor Nagarjuna wished the CM on his birthday.

Wishing dear @ysjagan garu a very happy birthday!!May you be blessed with health and happiness always!!💐 #HBDYSJagan — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 21, 2022

Actor Vishal wishes AP CM YS Jagan

Wishing AP CM Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy a Very Happy Birthday, God Bless #HBDYSJagan pic.twitter.com/2gym8Mr2EH — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 21, 2022

Nellore MLA Sr Anil Kumar Yadav

Happy birthday to a truly magnificent leader @ysjagan anna.

Your approach and passion to achieve what you set out to do for the people of Andhra Pradesh are so remarkable.

you will be our forever inspiration and we stand by u till our last breath.#HBDYSJagan pic.twitter.com/nDAXudwGvm — Dr.Anil Kumar Yadav (@AKYOnline) December 21, 2022

Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy celebrates CM YS Jagan Bday in New Delhi.

It gives me an immense pleasure to be a part of Birthday Celebrations of Shri @ysjagan garu at NewDelhi.

I wish you many more happy returns of the day Jagan Sir!#HBDYSJagan pic.twitter.com/b6KTWPkFSk — Maddila Gurumoorthy (@GuruMYSRCP) December 21, 2022

Health Minister V Rajini planted saplings to mark YS Jagan birthday

To mark the Birthday Celebrations of Hon’ble CM @ysjagan Anna, planted saplings in the TIDCO Housing Societies Today. #HBDYSJagan pic.twitter.com/imNTDnwYjF — Rajini Vidadala (@VidadalaRajini) December 20, 2022

The Chief Minister will be distributing free tabs to 8th Class Students and Teachers of Govt. and Aided Schools in an event being held at Bapatla where YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be celebrating his birthday with the school children there.

The Chief Minister cut a special cake and celebrated his birthday with his Cabinet colleagues and senior government officials at the Camp Office.

