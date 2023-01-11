PM Modi Jan 19 Visit To Hyderabad Postponed

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was supposed to visit Telangana capital on January 19 was postponed.

The Prime Minister was supposed to launch various Railway projects works worth Rs 2,400 crore. The various development works included modernisation of Secunderabad railway station at a cost of Rs 700 crore, the doubling of the railway line between Secunderabad and Mahabubnagar at a cost of Rs 1,231 crore and works on Kazipet railway coach workshop at a cost of Rs 521 crore.

BJP sources say that the Prime Minister's busy schedule was the reason for the trip being put off and further information about PM's Hyderabad trip would be confirmed later.The new schedule would be announced shortly BJP Telangana Unit stated in its Tweet.

He will also suppose to flag off the Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Vijayawada which has now been kept in abeyance.

