PM Modi Extends Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia To Anantapur Accident Victims From PMNRF

New Delhi/Anantapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an exgratia amount of Rs 2 Lakh to the kin of the family who were killed in a road accident near Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy thanked the Prime Minister for extending the compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. " Thankful to PM Sri Narendra Modi for extending an ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of Ananthapuramu dist. accident victims. Although the unfortunate loss of lives is irreplaceable, the gesture will give families strength to cope with this difficult time," he tweeted on Tuesday.

Thankful to PM Sri @NarendraModi for extending an ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of Ananthapuramu dist. accident victims. Although the unfortunate loss of lives is irreplaceable, the gesture will give families strength to cope with this difficult time. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) February 8, 2022

At least nine persons, including six women and two children, were killed in a tragic accident where a car and a truck collided at Budagavi village in Anantapur district. They were returning to their village in an SUV after attending the wedding of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker and state Kisan Morcha executive committee member K Venkatappa's daughter in Bellary, Karnataka. He was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident and died while undergoing treatment at the Urvakonda Hospital.

The Prime Minister's office also tweeted about the accident and announced an ex-gratia for the family members of the deceased.

Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Ananthapuramu district, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2022

