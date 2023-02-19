New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the demise of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who passed away on Saturday after a prolonged battle with health issues after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest on January 27.

Taking to Twitter the PMO's office released a message where the Prime Minister stated," Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He made a mark for himself in the world of films and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti, ", he wrote.

The actor who was being treated at a hospital in Bengaluru for the past 23 days breathed his last on Saturday Maha Shivaratri day. Taraka Ratna's body was brought back to his Hyderabad home in Mokila by a special flight on Sunday. His cremation is likely to take place on Sunday evening.

