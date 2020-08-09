VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives of nine COVID-19 patients in the fire accident at a COVID-19 care facility in a private hospital in Vijayawada, on Sunday, August 9.

PM Modi had a word over phone with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and inquired about the present situation and complete details over the fire accident in the private hospital at Swarna Palace Hotel which is a COVID-19 care center in Vijayawada.

According to reports, the AP CM briefed him about the accident.

He said that a private hospital has leased the hotel and which was converted into a COVID-19 care centre for treating coronavirus patients.

The CM explained that the fire broke out at the hospital at around 5 am and authorities immediately took remedial action and saved the lives of most of the patients, and the injured were being provided better medical care.

Authorities have already been instructed to provide better medical care to the injured, said YS Jagan to Modi.

"Government is taking care in providing better treatment to the victims in all ways, and compensation of Rs 50 lakh per family has also been announced to help the kin of the deceased," said AP CM to Modi.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has also expressed grief over the incident. "I offer my condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and wish the victims a speedy recovery, "he tweeted.

CM YS Jagan is closely monitoring the situation. Vijayawada CP Srinivasulu said that nine people were killed and the death toll is likely to increase.

Srinivasulu said that two patients jumped from the building and their condition is said to be critical. The flames were doused and the entire lobby of the hotel was destroyed in the accident. Here is the video.