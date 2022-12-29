PM Modi Condoles Deaths in Stampede at Chandrababu’s Roadshow

Dec 29, 2022, 10:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took cognisance of the stampede tragedy in which at least eight people were killed at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The PM offered Condolences to the bereaved families and also announced ex gratia for the kin of the victims and the injured persons.

At least eight people were killed in a stampede incident at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The stampede incident happened when Leader of opposition Naidu was conducting a roadshow in Nellore.

