PM Modi Condoles Deaths in Stampede at Chandrababu’s Roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took cognisance of the stampede tragedy in which at least eight people were killed at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The PM offered Condolences to the bereaved families and also announced ex gratia for the kin of the victims and the injured persons.

Pained by the mishap at a public meeting in Nellore, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 29, 2022

At least eight people were killed in a stampede incident at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The stampede incident happened when Leader of opposition Naidu was conducting a roadshow in Nellore.

Also Read: Kandukuru Stampede: Case Against Chandrababu Sabha Incident