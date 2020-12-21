PM Modi, AP Ministers Greet Andhra CM YS Jagan On Birthday

Dec 21, 2020, 10:13 IST
- Sakshi Post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of the latter's birthday. The PM wished YS Jagan a healthy and long life.

Meanwhile, celebrations galore in Andhra Pradesh. The YSR Congress party has organised several social service activities to mark the occasion. Political leaders cutting across party lines have wished AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Twitter. Have a  look...

