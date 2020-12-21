PM Modi, AP Ministers Greet Andhra CM YS Jagan On Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of the latter's birthday. The PM wished YS Jagan a healthy and long life.

Meanwhile, celebrations galore in Andhra Pradesh. The YSR Congress party has organised several social service activities to mark the occasion. Political leaders cutting across party lines have wished AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Twitter. Have a look...

Birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu. I pray that Almighty blesses him with a healthy and long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2020

Birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu. I pray to Almighty God for healthy and long life. — Rajendra Pratap Singh 'Moti Singh' (@MotisinghU) December 21, 2020

Birthday greetings to the CM of Andhra Pradesh Shri @ysjagan ji. May you be blessed with healthy and long life.

💐💐💐 — Dr.Vallabh Kathiria (@DrKathiria) December 21, 2020

Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister @ysjagan anna. His compassion to work towards the welfare of the oppressed, the vulnerable & the needy is inspiring & much needed. I pray for his good health and long life#HBDYSJAGAN pic.twitter.com/SEnY45r3N1 — Pinnelli RamaKrishna Reddy (@PrkYsrcp) December 20, 2020

One of the very few Chief Ministers who has been working assiduously for the welfare of the people, even during these dark times of #Covid19. Happy birthday to you @ysjagan anna. May you be blessed with a long & healthy life. #HBDYSJagan anna pic.twitter.com/4DhEXevxJt — Pamula Pushpa Sreevani (@PushpaSreevani) December 21, 2020

జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు

Warm birthday wishes to the young & dynamic Chief Minister of #AndhraPradesh - Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy. On this special day, I pray to Lord Venkateswara for your good health & long life.#HBDYSJagan #YSJaganBirthday @ysjagan @YSRCParty @AndhraPradeshCM pic.twitter.com/lejtDVn7kV — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 21, 2020

I wish a very happy birthday to the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri @ysjagan garu. May God bless you with long, happy, and healthy life.#HBDYSJagan — S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) December 21, 2020

Hon'ble Chief Minister @ysjagan garu's pathbreaking initiatives are transforming not just the state, but also the lives of people of the state. May the Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life in service of the people. #HBDYSJagan — Pedaballi Venkatasidda Reddy-KADIRI MLA (@pv_siddareddy) December 20, 2020

Birthday wishes to @AndhraPradeshCM Shri @ysjagan garu. My sincere gratitude for your continuous efforts for reformation and development of our state. Praying for your long and healthy life.#HBDYSJagan — Y V Subba Reddy (@yvsubbareddymp) December 20, 2020

"A leader is someone who demonstrates what is possible."

A very happy birthday to our beloved Chief Minister @ysjagan garu. We all are grateful to be led by a leader who continues to raise the bar in good governance. #HBDYSJagan pic.twitter.com/R5DH78VBqW — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) December 20, 2020

Wishing a very happy birthday to our industrious Chief Minister @ysjagan garu. Today, we are witnessing the results of his dedication and commitment to the progress of Andhra Pradesh. May God bless him with a long & healthy life in the service of our people.#HBDYSJagan pic.twitter.com/bpH2UYuitL — Kodali Nani (@IamKodaliNani) December 20, 2020