New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day whirlwind tour to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states from Friday. In the power-packed two-day visit, the Prime Minister will attend several programmes. He will also launch a few development programmes in these states.

According to an official release, PM Modi will begin his tour from Karnataka. In the southern state, Modi will inaugurate the swanky Terminal 2 building of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. He will flag-off Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train in the city. The Prime Minister will also unveil the 108-feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. Later on Friday afternoon, PM Modi will attend the 36th convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

On Nov 12, Modi will visit Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in the port city, the statement said. And, on the last leg of the tour, he will visit the RFCL plant in Ramagundam, Telangana. The prime minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in the region.

