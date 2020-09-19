Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that all COVID-19 home isolation patients must be given medical kits and plasma therapy should be available in all designated coronavirus hospitals.

YS Jagan held a review meeting with officials on the COVID-19 situation in the state and said that the standards of the hospitals must be upgraded and that a grading system must be in place.

The CM suggested that health department must focus on medical services and sanitation.

He said that health desks have been set up in 540 Aarogyasri hospitals and it will be ready in the remaining 27 hospitals soon.

The Chief Minister instructed that Arogya Mitras should handle six main responsibilities including the medical infrastructure in hospital, availability of doctors, and quality of food, sanitation, health care.

Meanwhile, continuing to register a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday reported 8,096 new infections and 67 fatalities, taking the tally to over six lakh and death toll to 5244.

The state registered an increase in recoveries with 11,803 patients recovering. While the aggregate cases rose to 6,09,558, recoveries increased to 5,19,891, leaving 84,423 active cases after 5,244 mortalities, the latest bulletin said. The recovery rate improved to 85.29 per cent.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in the state was just short of the 50-lakh mark, at 49.59 lakh, on Friday, turning a positivity rate of 12.29 per cent.