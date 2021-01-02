Pimp, Sex Worker Arrested In Machilipatnam Prostitution Racket

Chilkalpudi police on Friday night busted a prostitution racket operating secretly in Machilipatnam of Krishna district. A Pimp along with sex worker were arrested. A woman had taken a flat on rent in Shidimbi Agraharam and was running a prostitution racket. She used to source sex workers from different states. After police received a tip-off about the racket, they conducted a raid.

CI Ankababu along with other constables raided the brothel on Friday night. Police arrested the pimp, sex worker and the person and a case has been registered against them. The sex worker was moved to a government hostel. CI Ankababu said that stern action will be taken against those who do such illegal activities.

A few days ago, the cyber crime team of the APCID allegedly busted an online sex racket by simultaneously conducting raids on hotels in Vijayawada and Tirupati. In Visakhapatnam, the suspected kingpin was arrested.