AMARAVATI: Ministers Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana on Wednesday tendered their resignations to their MLC posts in the wake of their recent election to the Rajya Sabha.

Both the leaders have submitted their resignations to the chairman of the AP Legislative Council Shariff Mohammed Ahmed. Shariff has accepted the resignations of both the leaders with immediate effect.

The two senior leaders of the YSRCP later personally met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and formally handed over their resignations to their ministers’ posts.

Emerging out of the meeting with the chief minister, both the leaders expressed their happiness over being elected to Rajya Sabha, and credited AP CM for their dream of stepping into the Parliament coming true.

Speaking to the media, Bose said, "YS Jagan is a great leader and he has always supported me and gave me full freedom to take decisions, never interrupted or questioned my decisions." He further said that it is his dream to step into the Parliament, which is finally being fulfilled, all thanks to CM YS Jagan.

AP Rajya Sabha elections were held on June 19 and YSR Congress Party won all the four seats from the state by virtue of its formidable strength of 151 in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly.