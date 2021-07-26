CHITTOOR: Allegations of land grabbing and issuance of fake housing pattas by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy surfaced recently after the victims approached the Tahsildar in Pileru in Chittoor district.

Nallari Kishore who is the brother of former and last chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy was the TDP in-charge of the Pileru constituency. It is alleged that just before the General Elections in 2019, he had allegedly taken the support of the revenue staff and created fake housing pattas and distributed them to the poor for votes. During this period, he and his associates in the region are said to have collected lakhs of Rupees from those who could pay and issue fake pattas.

It is noteworthy that these lands given under those particular survey numbers don’t exist in the town. The beneficiaries were given the land certificates without even being shown the land. About 200 such fake deeds were found in Bodumalluvaripalle, Nagireddy Colony, Naibrahmana Colony, Journalist Colony, Rajakula Colony, and NTR Colony in Pileru mandal. The fact came to light when the victims met the Tehsildar after they could not locate the land given to them.

Twenty-two people who fell prey to this scam have approached the local court over this. Locals are expressing their fear that if six such colonies with fake documentation have come to light, how many more such irregularities could be prevalent in the entire constituency. Sakshi had previously published a series of articles over the land-grabbing scam by Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy and his associates. During the TDP regime, Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy and his followers are said to have illegally occupied hundreds of acres of land without sparing even the lakes and ponds. They are said to have illegally distributed housing deeds (meant for the poor) to more than 500 people closely associated with him and made hundreds of actual beneficiaries run around their offices making fake promises.

Also Read: Jagananna Colonies Will Be Matchless: AP Housing Minister