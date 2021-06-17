AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed its annoyance over a petition filed in the Court challenging the GO in appointing Nilam Sawhney as the State Election Commissioner without submitted complete details. On Wednesday a person named Gurram Ramakrishna of Vijayawada filed the suit seeking annulment of her appointment on technical grounds and stating that she was ineligible to be the SEC.

A bench comprising Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasuriya heard the case which had come up for hearing on Wednesday. The counsel for the petitioner asked for more time to file further additional documents in this case.

Expressing its ire, the Bench questioned as to why the petition was filed without complete details. The Bench further commented that it has become a frivolous habit for everyone to file such PILs in Court. Following repeated requests by the counsel seeking adjournment to file its submissions, the bench finally agreed and adjourned the hearing to next week.

Also Read: Administer COVID-19 Jabs at Old Age Homes: AP High Court