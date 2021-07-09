Pictures: AP CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes to His Father at YSR Ghat

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered tributes to his father and late Andhra CM YS Dr Rajasekhar Reddy at YSR Ghat in Idupalapaya on the occasion of the latter's birth anniversary.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is on a tour of Kadapa. He first took part in the Rythu dinotsavam Celebrations with farmers in Anantapur before visiting YSR Samadhi.

Here's a look at the pictures from his visit: