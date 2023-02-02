AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday reviewed the school education department at the CM camp office in Tadepalli. As part of the review meeting, the Chief Minister inspected the Jagannna Vidya Kanuka kits which comprise three pairs of uniform, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, prescribed textbooks, notebooks, a belt, and school bags which are distributed as essentials to students in the State.

On Wednesday motivational speaker Nick Vujicic called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office and spoke to him. Nick who is touring India visited a government-run school in Guntur on Tuesday. He also held a programme in the district which was attended by hundreds of students from different schools and colleges. He also expressed his happiness towards the State Government for introducing his life story titled 'Attitude is Altitude' as a lesson in Class X English textbook to inspire students.

