AP CM Jagan Launches YSR Yantra Seva Scheme In Guntur

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the state-level mega Mela organized under the YSR Yantra Seva scheme at Chuttagunta in the Guntur district flagged off the distribution of 3,800 tractors and 320 harvesters sanctioned for farmer groups.

A subsidy of Rs 175.61 Crore was also deposited in 5,262 farmer group bank accounts by the click of a button in an event held at the Chuttagunta centre.

