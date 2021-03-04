Physically Disabled Daughter Performs Mother's Last Rites At Ichchapuram

SRIKAKULAM: The heart-wrenching incident of a daughter who was physically disabled performing the last rites of her mother came to light on Wednesday. The incident took place at Keshupuram village in Ichchapuram mandal, Srikakulam district.

Thelukala Brundavathi was abandoned by her husband Haddi Sahhu and she was living alone with her three daughters. Out of the three, two of them were physically disabled and unmarried.

Brundvathi was eking out a living by working as a labourer to raise the three girls. She recently fell ill and was suffering from kidney disease for some time. Brundavathi died on Wednesday due to serious illness. The youngest daughter, Shanthi was called to light the funeral pyre of her mother as they had no relatives.

The local villagers are seeking help from the government for the three girls who are yet to be married and will now have to fend for themselves staying alone with no support.