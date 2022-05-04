AMARAVATI: Taking note of incidents of malpractice coming to light in the State during the ongoing Class 10 exams the Andhra Pradesh School education department has declared all examination centres as ‘No-phone Zones’ and orders to this effect were issued in this regard were issued by the School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday.

As per the orders, invigilators, departmental officers, other non-teaching and other departmental staff on examination duty such as ANMs, police personnel including the Chief Superintendents shall not bring mobile phones to the examination centres.

No other electronic devices such as smartwatches, digital watches, cameras, bluetooth devices, earphones, ear pods, tablets, laptops, fitness trackers, etc. shall be permitted in the examination centres, both by the staff and students.

Strict enforcement will be kept and any phone or other electronic device found on the premises of the examination centre from staff or candidates shall be immediately confiscated and the same shall be recorded.

All District Educational Officers were directed to jumble the invigilators for the remaining examinations.

The process should be ensured that the invigilators shall not be appointed in the centres in which the students from his/her parent-school are appearing for the examinations.

All other question papers in the examination center should be sealed in a cover with a seal signed by the concerned Chief Superintendent, DEO and two Invigilators and mentioned in the records.

As soon as the question paper is distributed in the examination hall, invigilators should instruct all the students to write their roll number and examination center number on all the pages.

Invigilators must check and ensure that all the students' question papers should have written the roll number and center number on all the pages of the question paper.

The AP Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractice) Act 25/1997 should be strictly enforced against all persons who have committed any misconduct and prevent irregularities in the examinations.

