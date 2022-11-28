Perni Nani Slams Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Former Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) called Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan a political hypocrite who kneels before TDP. Addressing media here on Sunday, the former Minister went hammer and tongs against the Jana Sena president mocking at his futile exercises of making a mountain out of a molehill at Ippatam for political gains. Pawan Kalyan has no consistent policy except for revolving around the TDP president and even his fans are wondering why the actor always kneels before Chandrababu, he wondered.

While the Government served notices and removed staircases of some houses at Ippatam as per the law of the land for road widening, Pawan Kalyan forced some of the Ippatam villagers to misrepresent the facts before courts, he said. Since the curtains are now drawn over his Ippatam drama, Pawan Kalyan should clarify if he is ready to pay the fine of Rs.1lakh each imposed by the Court on 14 villagers for misrepresenting the facts and cheating the courts of law under his pressure.

Objecting to the Jana Sena president commenting that Amaravati farmers also should have agitated like the Ippatam villagers, he said the actor’s statements are irrelevant and reflect only escapism. He asked why Pawan Kalyan, who raised an unnecessary hue and cry over Ippatam where nothing happened, maintained stony silence when Masjids and temples were demolished and crops were burnt at Prasadampadu and Ramavarappadu during the TDP rule.

If Pawan Kalyan has any guts and wits, he should contest all 175 seats individually against the YSRCP in the 2024 elections, he dared the Jana Sena chief. He further said that the actor-led Jana Sena can’t win a single seat while Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who surpassed even his father and former Chief Minister YSR in implementing welfare programs for all, will lead the party to sweep all 175 seats.

Reiterating that Jana Sena is a Rowdy Sena, he asked with what else name we shall call a political party whose president is provoking its cadre to attack others.