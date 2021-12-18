Perni Nani Rubbishes Allegations Related to ORR

Taking serious objection to the baseless reports published in a section of media on proposed Outer Ring Road (ORR) around Vijayawada, Transportation Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said the vernacular publication has been targetting the state government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy only for the vested interests of Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Friday, the Minister said the previous government had prepared a proposal for construction of 198 km Outer Ring Road at a cost of Rs 17,762 crore in 2016-17 stating that 8,213 acres of land would be acquired from farmers for the project and the central government suggested the previous government to complete the land acquisition to proceed further, he said.

The Minister said the central government has directed a company to submit a feasibility report on the project and as there was no response from the state government, the central government didn't ask for DPR also and sidelined the project and added that the vernacular publication has been spreading false information based on that ignoring the fact that Naidu didn't acquire the land required for the project.

He slammed Naidu for ignoring the Benz circle flyover and Durga temple flyover in Vijayawada during his regime and said both the projects were completed in the regime of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He questioned Naidu if he has sanctioned one bypass road to Vijayawada and said the Chief Minister has sanctioned a bypass road from Chinna Avutupalli to Khaza toll plaza to address the traffic problems of the people and it will be completed by 2023 and a bridge is being constructed on Krishna river under this project.

He said the state government has proposed for an ORR at 40KM east to Vijayawada and got sanctioned from the central government and added that both the central and state governments are bearing the land acquisition cost for the project. He said the foundation stone for this project has to be laid by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari but was postponed due to the death of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.

