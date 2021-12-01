Perni Nani Pays Tributes To Seetharama Sastry On Behalf of AP Govt

HYDERABAD: Minister of Information and Public Relations and Transport, Perni Venkataramaiah ( Perni Nani) on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, paid tributes to the body of Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry in Hyderabad. Perni Nani visited the residence of the poet in Srinagar Colony in the city on Wednesday morning. He offered condolences to the family members of the Tollywood lyricist who died on Tuesday evening due to lung cancer-related complications.

Speaking to the media after Afterwards, Nani told the media that Sirivennela was the pride of the Telugus. On behalf of the people of the State of Andhra Pradesh, he expressed his condolences to the family members of the lyricist. He said the AP government extend all support to Sirivennela’s family.

