Perni Nani Meets Telugu Film Producers and Exhibitors

VIJAYAWADA: Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Perni Nani) met several producers’, exhibitors, and distributors of the Telugu film industry on Wednesday. Theater owners of West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur districts also attended the meeting. This is the second meeting with the Minister after the AP Cabinet had approved for certain amendments were made to AP Cinematography Act recently.

They are said to have discussed various issues related to the amendments and discussed various aspects of the new Online Movie Ticket Policy which the AP Government has come forward with. It is learned that a new policy should be created to keep ticket prices uniform and the same for all movies, They are also said to have discussed issues related to the operation of cinema theaters.

Last month several film celebrities Perni Nani at the AP Secretariat. Producers Dil Raju and Alankar Prasad along with other producers spoke on various issues related to Tollywood, the amendment of the Cinematography Act, especially on the online tickets platform. However, it is known that the producers of Tollywood have been expressing various doubts regarding the sale of movie tickets online which has been a bone of contention for quite some time. Tollywood actor Nagarjuna also met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy last month and spoke to him though he refused to divulge details of the meeting.

