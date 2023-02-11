Perni Nani Lashes Out at Chandrababu Naidu

Former Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) lashed out at TDP Chief N Chandra Babu Naidu for publishing a book with baseless allegations and concocted versions in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he sought to know why Naidu and TDP leaders have not published their names on the cover page of the book and felt that it all indicates the allegations were false and fabricated.

If Naidu was really so committed, why didn't he release similar books on the deaths of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao and former speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, besides demanding CBI probe, he questioned.

How does TDP Chief knew what statement Avinash Reddy had given to the CBI and disclose the details, he asked and rued whyTDP Government failed to file any chargesheet in the case.

The former minister also reminded that it was Naidu who brought a GO and restricted the CBI in the State during his tenure. But, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has never restricted the CBI but has extended cooperation for the investigation.

Reacting on degotratory comments made by Nara Lokesh on the Chief Minister during Yuva Galam Padyatra, he said that Lokesh was using flithy language as his Padyatra unable to evoke public response.

