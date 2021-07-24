People's Welfare On Priority Under CM YS Jagan

Nellore: A group of ministers visited Nellore on Saturday. Ministers Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Mekapati Gautam Reddy and Anil Kumar Yadav laid the foundation stone for various development projects.

On Saturday, a delegation of ministers paid a visit to Nellore. The foundation stone for numerous development projects was laid by Ministers Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Mekapati Gautam Reddy, and Anil Kumar Yadav.

In Kavali, an Agri-aquaculture facility was established at a cost of Rs.86 lakh. At a cost of Rs 64 crore, ministers launched an aquaculture mission at Tummalapenta. 240 communities along the coast are facing a drinking water shortage and that was solved because of the Jala Jeevan Mission. At Amudaladhinne, a side drain worth Rs 15 lakh was also inaugurated.

Minister Peddi Reddy Ramachandra Reddy stated that AP CM Jagan has his two eyes set on development and welfare. Minister Anil Kumar Yadav stated that under CM Jagan's reign, welfare is at an all-time high. All of the regions are rapidly developing.