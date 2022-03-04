It has been 1,000 days since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was sworn in as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. During his thousand-day rule the welfare schemes were showered on the people of the State come what may. None of the schemes were stalled even with the COVID pandemic plaguing the country. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with his welfare schemes has changed the landscape of the State has vastly bloomed.

The aged and disabled need not stand in long queues or wait for their pension of Rs 1,000. With the Ward/Village Volunteer System in place, the Volunteers come home calling on the first day of every month in the morning and deliver the enhanced pension amount of Rs 2,250 - a promise fulfilled by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when he first took charge as the Chief Minister.

For the delivery of all social benefits, the Village Secretariats were set up for a population of every 2,000 persons ushering in the concept of Gram Swaraj. The secretariats provide over 500 types of services and about ten to twelve locals are employed with each volunteer looking after 50 houses. This initiative provides employment as well as services under one roof in the same village.

Farmer welfare has always been the first priority. From providing quality seeds and other inputs to the marketing of their agricultural produce, Rythu Bharosa Kendras(RBKs) were set up across the State to take care of the needs of farmers. Rythu Bharosa is being given at Rs 13,500 per family annually and MSP was announced to all crops including perishable goods.

Moved by the sick hospitals and dilapidated schools, he has brought in the Nadu Nedu scheme to transform the way the schools and hospitals now function.

On the education front, several initiatives including the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka which provides the uniforms and books which are on par with the corporate schools are being provided.

English medium from primary level has been introduced in Government schools which has been widely appreciated.

A bouquet of schemes was introduced to bring children back to schools. Starting from Amma Vodi, Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Goru Muddha, Vidya Devena, and Vasati Deevena all reflect the vision of the Chief Minister.

In the health care sector, Aargoyasri got a new lease of life with the flagging off a fleet of 1200 ambulances of 104 and 108. The number of ailments was up by 1,000 and all medical treatments more than Rs 5 lakhs were brought under its cover. The scope and extent of Aarogyasri was widened and Covid was also brought under Aarogyasri.

YSR Cheyutha provides Rs 18,750 to women in the age group of 45 to 60 years belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minorities. YSR Asara scheme benefits nearly 90 lakh women.

The tie-up with major companies like Amul, P &G, Reliance, and others has opened up the doors of opportunities to entrepreneurs for the empowerment of women.

The Direct Benefit Cash Transfer system has rooted out corruption from the system and enables the welfare schemes to reach the beneficiaries directly.

Social empowerment has seen 50 percent reservations to weaker sections in Agriculture Marketing Committees, Temple Boards, and half of the posts being reserved to women in nominated posts and nominated works. About 90 percent of the poll promises were fulfilled in the first year itself.

YSR Law Nestham, YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Nethanna Nestham, YSR Matsakara Bharosa, YSR Vahana Mitra, Housing for poor, Zero interest loans, YSR Kanti Velugu, are a few more of the welfare schemes that were promulgated during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's tenure.

