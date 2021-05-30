People's Support Has Brought Me This Far: AP CM on Two Years in Office

Amaravati, May 30: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released a letter with the title "Rendo Yeta Ichhina matake pedda peeta" (Second year too prominence to promises made) and a document "Maliyedu- Jagananna Thodu, Jagananna Manifesto 2019" on the occasion of completion of two years of governance at the camp office here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said he has completed two years in office today by the grace of God and people's support and added that his two years term was satisfactory. He said out of 1,64, 68,591 households in the state, 1, 41,52, 386 households were benefitted by any one of the schemes of the government and added that Rs 95,528 crore has been directly given to the people through Direct Benefit Transfer ( DBT) schemes and another Rs 37, 197 core indirectly through other various schemes like YSR Arogyasri, Jagananna Thodu, Gorumudha, and YSR Sampoorna Poshana etc totalling to 1.31lakh crore. He said 1.3 lakh crore has been spent without any scope for corruption with transparency and every scheme has been delivered at the doorstep of the beneficiaries.

He said all these schemes were implemented with the help of every village/ward volunteer, every employee of village/ward secretariats and government employees including district collectors. He said two documents will be shared with every house through volunteers and one document is a letter written to the women in a family which will have details of schemes benefitted by the family and the other is with the details of the election manifesto promises that were fulfilled in last two years of governance. He said he has considered election manifesto as Bible, Quran and Gita and worked to fulfil every promise made in it.

He said he is proud to say that 94.5 per cent of the election manifesto promises were fulfilled and it will be shared with every household as a document. He said women were the beneficiaries of 66 per cent of the welfare schemes and all these details will be shared with every household through volunteers. The Chief Minister thanked everyone for their support during the last two years and prayed the god to give strength to fulfil all the dreams in the coming three years.

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Mekathoti Sucharitha, Dharmana Krishnadas, Amzad Basha, Alla Krishna Srinivas, Shankar Narayana, Government Advisor ( Public Affairs), MLAs Jogi Ramesh, Vidadala Rajini, Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma and other officials were present on the occasion.