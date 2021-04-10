People's Mandate in Tirupati Will Show TDP its Place: Ambati

YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu held a press conference at the party central office on Friday. He asserted that YSRCP will win the Tirupati by-poll with a bumper majority. He has said the mandate will show TDP its place and relevance.

The MLA said Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh were campaigning for the Tirupati bypoll but the response has been very poor. Despite criticising the governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the father and son duo is going personal out of sheer frustration after the debacle in local bodies elections.

Reacting to comments of Naidu, Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan on the death of YS Vivekananda Reddy, the MLA said everyone should question BJP as the case is under the preview of CBI which is under the control of the central government. The MLA slammed Lokesh for challenging the Chief Minister and dared him to contest and win in any election and reminded him that the father and son duo has no moral right to speak about YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The MLA slammed Naidu for targetting and criticising Swamiji's who are in support of the Chief Minister and said Naidu has lost mental balance. Reacting to BJP Leader Sunil Deodhar comments, the MLA said BJP and Jana Sena should seek votes in the Tirupati by-poll after fulfilling promises made by them during the previous elections.