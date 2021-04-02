People's Faith Has Increased Our Responsibility: AP CM to Civic Officials

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has told the newly elected civic chiefs to work with transparency and said the elevation has increased their responsibility further as they are civic servants.

Addressing an orientation programme for the newly elected Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons, and Vice-Chairpersons here on Thursday, he directed them to be transparent and focus on developing their respective municipalities and corporations.

While congratulating the newly elected civic chiefs, he said the faith reposed by people in them has futher increased their responsibility and advised them to stay away from discrimination and corruption reminding that are representatives for 30 percent of the population. He said that like never before in the country, the State government has paved the way for social justice by giving 67 posts to SC, ST, BC and Minorities and appointing 52 women as Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons.

The Chief Minister stated that providing sanitation, drinking water and housing for the people in urban areas is the top priority of the State government and stressed that safe drinking water has to be made available to every household. He stated that the works related to water distribution network are in progress in 53 municipalities. Further, he guided the newly elected personnel to pay special attention to keeping the state clean and measures should be taken for maintaining proper sanitation in urban areas.

In regard to this, the Chief Minister said that a special sanitation drive will be rolled out in July, where the Government has procured 8,000 automatic trucks allocating two trucks for each ward for door-to-door garbage collection. The Chief Minister emphasised on providing housing for the middle class at affordable pricing alongside housing for the poor. He said that the government shall acquire 100 to150 acres of land to provide house sites to middle-class at affordable prices with clean titles on a non-profit basis. Also, all the layouts will be have CC roads, footpaths, underground drainage, parks, open-air gym, walking tracks, electricity lines, greenery, smart bus stops just like in Jagananna layouts. He said focusing on development of the colonies will put the State in forefront standing as a role model for the country, else ignoring would turn them into the largest slums.

The Chief Minister also advised the elected representatives to give their valuable suggestions in improvising the village and ward secretariat system in order to help people more efficiently. He further said that the government had spent Rs one lakh crore towards welfare schemes in a span of 22-months with zero corruption and zero-discrimination. All the government schools and hospitals are being revamped with better infrastructure facilities under Nadu-Nedu initiative, RBK’s were set up at the village level to help farmers, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), Velampally Srinivas, higher officials of Municipal Administration department, other local leaders and Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons, and Vice-Chairpersons of civic bodies were present on the occasion.