AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurusala Kannababu said that the winning streak of YSRCP has been continuing going by the results of the MPTC ZPTC election counting of votes on Sunday.In a media conference at the party central office,he said the party has received eighty percent positive vote in the past and now it will go beyond that, as people have welcomed the good governance of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said TDP leader Atchannaidu’s words have come true that their party will be vanished and flayed TDP for falsely propagating that YSRCP has won only because TDP had boycotted the polls. The Minister reminded that the opposition had participated in the elections, gave B-forms to the contestants and campaigned.

Speaking to media at party central office, Government Advisor (Social Justice) Jupudi Prabhakar said that people have always chosen Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who took governance to the doorstep by bringing the volunteer system. No matter how many conspiracies and intrigues TDP has done, the people are behind YSRCP, he said. Chandrababu Naidu avoided conducting local body elections back in 2018 and had never received favourable results in direct elections after that , as people are well aware of his inefficiency.

MLA Ambati Rambabu said it is humiliating defeat for Chandrababu Naidu as TDP lost its presence in Kuppam and Chandragiri constituencies and added that TDP should better shut its shop in the State. He said Naidu didn't conduct local body polls during his regime due to the fear of losing in the elections. He said Naidu should understand that people have been clearly rejecting him and it's proved again through MPTC and ZPTC results.