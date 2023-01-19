People Who Make False Claims Over WEF Invite to AP Govt to Face Legal Action

Amaravati: The Opposition TDP targeted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over skipping the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Summit in Davos. Continuing its malicious campaign against the YSRCP government, the opposition leaders claimed that the Chief Minister was not invited to the global event.

The state government dismissed the TDP’s claims and explained the reason for not attending the 2023 Davos Summit. Responding to the Opposition’s lies, Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath on Tuesday clarified that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited to the event, however, the Chief Minister chose to skip it owing to the upcoming Global Tech Summit in Visakhapatnam in the first week of March.

Due to the brutal nature of the negative campaign on the authenticity of the Invitation letter from @wef, we are reiterating, that any false claim will attract legal action. The Invitation letter is authentic and was shared as received.@GummallaSrijana@AP_EDB@ApiicOfficial https://t.co/pyeN1lMYax — FactCheck.AP.Gov.in (@FactCheckAPGov) January 19, 2023

The state minister also shared the invitation letter sent by World Economic Forum President Borge Brende to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on 25 November 2022. However, some people are resorting to spreading negative campaign over the authenticity of the invitation letter from WEF. The Andhra Pradesh government has taken cognisance of the issue and warned that legal action will be initiated against the people who are making false claims over the WEF invite

