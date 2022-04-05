People in both the Telugu states may get reprieve from the scorching heat of Summer soon. According to the Meteorological Centre, isolated showers are likely to occur in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next three days. The rain is likely to occur on April 9 as well.

The weatherman in its bulletin predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places in Telangana during the next 24 hours. The dry weather is likely to prevail in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next three days and on April 9.

The bulletin further said the highest maximum temperature of 41.5 degree celsius and 41.4 degree celsius was recorded at Nalgonda in Telangana and Anantapur of Rayalaseema in AP on Monday.