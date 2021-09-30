People Reaffirm Faith In YSRCP: September 2021 The Month That Was In AP

AMARAVATI: Stretching the winning streak to ZPTC and MPTC elections with people’s overwhelming mandate to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance, the month has also seen MSMEs getting Rs 1124 crore incentives, launching of American Corner in Andhra University besides Vanijya Ustav to promote trade among other events.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his family members visited Idupulapaya to pay tribute to his father and former Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his 12th death anniversary, which was observed across the State.

It was another round of resounding victory for YSRCP in parishad polls, where the party won 98 percent of the ZPTCs by winning 628 seats out of 638 and secured 8,249 MPTCs with 86 percent out of 9,583 MPTCs. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked people for their overwhelming support all through the course and assured them to work hard for their welfare with increased responsibility.

Implementation of social justice was demonstrated by the Chief Minister yet again in the appointment of 481 directors to 47 Corporations in which 52 percent women were given the opportunity and 58 percent posts went to SC, ST, BC and Minorities.

Similarly, for the posts of ZPTC Chairpersons and Mandal Parishad Presidents candidates were selected by strictly adhering to social justice. Almost 69 percent of the ZP Chairpersons were given to weaker sections and 54 percent of the total ZP chairs have been allotted to women. In the vice-chairperson category, 73 percent were allocated to BC,SC, ST, and Minorities and overall 62 percent were given to women.

During the month, American Corner was launched at Andhra University. The facility, third in the country after Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, aims to provide various opportunities to the students who wish to pursue their studies abroad.

On the investments front, Rising Star Mobiles of Foxconn Group had expressed interest in expanding their operations in Andhra Pradesh, where Foxconn MD Josh Palgur called on the Chief Minister and discussed this in this regard.

Under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a two-day event Vanjya Utsav-2021 was held laying a special focus on boosting the trade and exports in Andhra Pradesh. Taking part in the event, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had asserted that the government will be extending support in all ways to increase the trade and aims to double the exports by 2030.

Convening the 216th SLBC meeting, the Chief Minister appealed to the bankers to extend support to tenant farmers and women groups by facilitating loans.

Heavy rains triggered by Gulab Cyclone battered the north coastal districts causing loss to human life and crops. The Chief Minister has announced exgratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased family and Rs 1000 to each family while leaving relief camp. Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts were affected due to the cyclone.

With the date for the Badvel bypoll announced, the Party has decided to field Dasari Sudha wife of Dasri Venkatasubbaiah, whose demise has necessitated the election.

The Chief Minister released Dancing with Dreams, a compilation of poems written by the outgoing Chief Secretary Adityanath Das.

Apollo hospitals and CPF India Private Limited had donated Rs 2 crore and Rs 30 lakh under Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) to the Chief Minister.

MLC Ramesh Yadav had presented the famous Balapur Laddu to the Chief Minister, which was bid in an auction on the occasion of Ganesh immersion.

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, NASSCOM Former President Rentala Chandra Shekhar, Central Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Chairman Subash Kumar, Mountaineer Amgoth Tukaram were among the prominent who called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

